Vikrant Rona FIRST POSTER out: Jacqueline Fernandez & Kichcha Sudeep make for a power couple

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media account this afternoon and introduced her character Gadang Rakkamma from her upcoming Kannada film, Vikrant Rona. This film also features South sensation Kichcha Sudeep. Well, these two make for a power couple in the poster, and it will definitely increase the excitement levels of all the fans. Ever since this film was announced, fans have not been able to keep their calm. Well, the first look of these two stars is powerful enough to get your excitement to the next level.

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media on July 31 and shared the first poster of her as Gadang Rakkamma from Vikrant Rona. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the fantasy thriller features Kichcha Sudeep as the hero. According to reports, Jacqueline will be playing a brief role in the film. She shot for a song and a few scenes with Kichcha Sudeep earlier this month. Talking about the poster, Jacqueline can be seen wearing a green coloured blouse over a maroon coloured ruffled skirt, and as always, she looked stunning. Kichcha, on the other hand, wore a leather jacket and held a pistol in his hand as he stood behind her. Jacqueline took to social media to introduce her character Gadang Rakkamma. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "'What Rakkamma doesn't know, doesn't exist' Super happy to introduce my character #GadangRakkamma from #VikrantRona #JacquelineVikrantRonaLook #JacquelineAsRakkamma (sic)."

Take a look:

Earlier in July, Jacqueline Fernandez had shared some pictures with Kichcha Sudeep as she shot for a song with the actor. Sudeep and director Anup Bhandari extended a warm welcome to Jacqueline and had great fun at the photoshoot.

Two of my favs frm the photo shoot..@Asli_Jacqueline . Saw the rough edit of the song. Thanks @AlwaysJani master, u r awsmnm ,, n the hook step looks supaaaa.#shivu 's set looks humongous n special thanks has to go to #JackManju @shaliniartss

For their passion.

pic.twitter.com/23cVg7oEj2 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 18, 2021

What do you think of this poster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez makes quite a case for the denim mini by Balmain; Yay or Nay?