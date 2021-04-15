Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep is all excited as he announces film's theatrical release date

The makers of Kiccha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona are leaving no stone unturned to make the film as grand as possible.

Kiccha Sudeep's upcoming film Vikrant Rona has been the talk of the town since its inception. It is one of the most awaited Kannada films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. Amidst huge hype, Kichcha has now shared the theatrical release date of the film. Sharing a new appealing poster of Vikrant Rona, Kiccha Sudeep tweeted, "After enjoying the process of preparations and it's making,,, its now time for new excitement. We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release."

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath. The film will be releasing in five languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam and five foreign languages and in over 50+ countries. The makers of the film are set to release the film on August 19 and fans can't keep calm to know what's next in store for them. Interestingly, the film was one of the first mega-budget films to have arrived on floors in the early days of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, check out Kiccha Sudeep's tweet below:

After enjoying the process of preparations and it's making,,, its now time for a new excitement.

We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release.

pic.twitter.com/V7Rm5bWv17 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 15, 2021 ವಿಕ್ರಾಂತ್ ರೋಣ ಸಿನಿಮಾದ ಚಿತ್ರೀಕರಣ ಸಿದ್ದತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯ ಆನಂದವನ್ನು ಅನುಭವಿಸಿದ ನಂತರ ಈಗ *ರೋಮಾಂಚನಕಾರಿ* ಸುದ್ದಿಯೊಂದನ್ನು ನಿಮ್ಮೊಂದಿಗೆ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಸಮಯ!

ವಿಕ್ರಾಂತ್ ರೋಣ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 19 ರಂದು ಭಾರತದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಲು ನಮ್ಮ ವಿಕ್ರಾಂತ್ ರೋಣ ತಂಡವು ಹರ್ಷಿಸುತ್ತದೆ.#VikrantRona

pic.twitter.com/uRbdLpHlB2 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 15, 2021

The makers of Kiccha Sudeep starrer are leaving no stone unturned to make the film as grand as possible. Vikrant Rona became the world's first movie to reveal its title logo and sneak peek at Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

Meanwhile, Kiccha Sudeep has Kotigobba 3 and Phantom to release. Kotigobba 3 is a sequel to the 2016 film Kotigobba 2.

