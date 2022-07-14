Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep gives an insight into the making of the fantasy adventure drama; WATCH

As Kiccha Sudeep’s much-awaited fantasy adventure drama Vikrant Rona nears release, the makers have revealed a behind the scene video, showing the making of this ambitious project. Before the film comes to the cinema halls on the 28th of July this year, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to maintain the hype for their next among movie buffs. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kiccha Sudeep wrote, “14 more days for #Vikrantrona, presenting out DOP, William David's magical cinematography journey!"

The clip shows us what all goes into making a visually rich movie like Vikrant Rona. Director Anup Bhandari can be seen behind the camera at various stunning locations, while Kiccha Sudeep is facing the lens. Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Jacqueline Fernandez Rakkamma, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav, Yogish Shetty, and Abhinay Raj Singh also play prominent roles in the movie.

Backed by production houses Kichcha Creations, Shalini Arts. and Invenio Films India, William David has looked after the flick's camera work. Ashik Kusugolli is onboard the team as the editor and B Ajaneesh Loknath has provided the tunes for Vikrant Rona.

This 3D pan-world drama will release in 15 languages in 55 countries including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.

As part of the film's promotions, the makers have also released three tracks from the movie titled Hey Fakira, Lullaby, and Ra Ra Rakkamma, which took the internet by storm. In addition to that, the team also unveiled the trailer of the flick, which has gotten the movie buffs excited for this adventure drama. It is being touted as one of the richest films of the Kannada superstar's career.

