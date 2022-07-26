Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep & Nagarjuna come together to promote the thriller drama in Hyderabad; PICS

As Kiccha Sudeep's pan-Indian film Vikrant Rona is gearing up for big release in just a few days, the actor is rigorously promoting the film. After a grand pre-release event in Mumbai, he has now reached Hyderabad to promote the Telugu version along with Nagarjuna Akkineni as chief guest. Both the South actors made entry at the promotions.

While Sudeep attended the promotions in a sweatshirt and jeans, and Nagarjuna opted for semi-formal attire. Yesterday, the pre-release event in Mumbai was grand as Salman Khan graced as chief guest. The Bollywood actor is also presenting the Hindi version of Vikrant Rona.

During the event, Kiccha Sudeep opened up about South cinema dominating Bollywood and it is not ok to generalize that statement. He added, "Just because Hindi cinema is not doing well, it is ok to say south cinema is dominating. I think there are good times for everything. If the Hindi film industry has not been doing great or doesn't have great people, how would you think it sustained for so many years. It's just a matter of time.

Sudeep’s 3D action-adventure mystery thriller Vikrant Rona directed by Anup Bhandari is one of the most highly-anticipated films releasing this year. This highly anticipated project also features Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in crucial roles, along with others.

Vikrant Rona is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. Vikrant Rona will be out in multiple languages on July 28 including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English