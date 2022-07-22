Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep shoots for the 7-minute-long climax scene; Here's how it went

Kiccha Sudeep has once again got the fans thrilled with his forthcoming fantasy adventure drama, Vikrant Rona. With the film creating hype among movie buffs with its every update, another interesting factoid regarding the project has come to light. Did you know that the climax of the movie took 15 days of constant planning, after which the 7-minute long sequence was shot in just a single take?

This is a perfect example of team efficiency. Now, in the presence of this knowledge, it would be even more exciting to see the adrenaline-inducing climax of Vikrant Rona on the big screens.

Sharing his experience of shooting the whole sequence in one go, the stunt choreographer for the flick, Vikram was quoted saying, "It was one of the most challenging shoots that I’ve been a part of. The vision and conviction with which the team pulled it off is commendable. The amount of physical strain it brought upon Sudeep sir and yet he came back for more. It’s rare that you see superstars go out of their way to get their performance right and Sudeep sir is one of the most professional actors around".

Scheduled to be out in the theatres on the 28th of July this year, Vikrant Rona has been directed by Anup Bhandari. With Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok in key roles, the venture has been presented by Salman Khan Films in association with Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions.

Also Read: Ajith Kumar returns to India after his world tour; Fans go gaga over his viral airport video