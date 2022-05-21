Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep starrer to introduce Jacqueline Fernandez with perfect party number Ra Rakkamma

The first single from the much-anticipated film of Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona has been announced. The first single from the album will feature Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez and Sudeep set the dance floor on fire. The lyrical song will release in all South languages and Hindi ok various dates.

The makers are all set to launch the first song from the album - 'Ra Ra Rakkamma', introducing the diva Jacqueline Fernandez as Gadang Rakkamma - The Queen Of Good Times. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz while it will get you to dance on its quirky beats and signature chorus to shout out in your party arena. It will bring a perfect blend of a party number with some amazing beats to dance on that will redefine the dance numbers ever encountered on the screen.

The song will be coming in 5 languages on different dates. Kannada - 23 May - 3:05 PM, Hindi - 24 May - 1:05 PM, Telugu - 25 May - 1:05 PM , Tamil - 26 May - 1:05 PM, Malayalam - 27 May - 1:05 PM.

The fantasy action-adventure film has been a much-awaited movie of 2022. Apart from Sudeep, the Anup Bhandari directorial also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in pivotal roles, along with others.

The film is presented by s presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India. Vikrant Rona is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The Film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

Also Read: NTR 31 FIRST LOOK: Jr NTR's intense dark avatar promises an action entertainer by Prashanth Neel