Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep starrer's first glimpse sets internet on fire, becomes most popular video

On the occasion of Kichcha Sudeepa's birthday, September 2, the makers of his pan-India film, Vikrant Rona unveiled the first glimpse that induced goosebumps among viewers. Titled, ‘The Deadman’s Anthem’, the first glimpse became trending on social media platforms. It became one of the most popular first glimpses with 10 million views in just a week. Bollywood actor also praised the first glimpse and Sudeep for his performance.

The first glimpse raised the anticipation for the film as it showed the entry of Vikrant Rona aka the Lord of the Dark striking fear into the hearts of his enemies. The music along with the track is amazing as it gives a vibe of western music. The lyrics are so good too and went perfectly with the video. The music and background score has been given by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

Producer Jack Manjunath says, “It is heartwarming to see viewers of different mother tongues love and embrace Vikrant Rona and wish Sudeepa sir love on his birthday. We hope the streak of receiving love continues. As a producer, it is good news to have such kind of excitement ahead of the film's release. I'm filled with gratitude for the viewers who made Vikrant Rona even bigger with their love.”

Also Read: PHOTOS: Venkatesh Daggubati makes a stylish appearance in a casual look at the Mumbai airport

The big-budget project is helmed by Anup Bhandari. The film also features Nirup Bhandari, Siddu Moolimani, Neetha Ashok, and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. Vikrant Rona also is made in 3D and will release in 14 languages including all Indian languages.