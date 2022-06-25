Vikrant Rona: Kichcha Sudeep, Akhil Akkineni look handsome as they promote in Hyderabad with RGV; PICS

As Kiccha Sudeep's much anticipated pan-Indian film Vikrant Rona nearing grand release very soon, promotions have begun. After Hyderabad and Chennai, the actor reached Hyderabad to promote the film along with Akhil Akkineni and Ram Gopal Varma as chief guests for the event. The Kannada star will interact with the media about the film.

While Akhil looked dapper in a white shirt and beige cargo pants, Sudeep kept it casual in jeans and a jacket for the event. The trio, Akhil, Sudeep, and RGV also posed for cameras at the promotional event.

Calling Vikrant Rona the big film like they always dreamt of, Kiccha Sudeep opened up on the grand trailer launch of the film. "When you go to a five-star hotel, you order a big palette right so if we do not respect our film, look at our lives as big. So this is a big film. We started big, we had a bigger idea and that's exactly how we want to present it. You know that's exactly the result we are looking forward to so it's the best approach to go big, the Kannada superstar said."

Also Read: Vikrant Rona Trailer OUT: Kichcha Sudeep starrer is high on power-packed visuals, action & thrilling elements

Kiccha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona is one of the most-awaited films of 2022. Helmed by Anup Bhandari, the upcoming fantasy action thriller has been making the right noise since its inception. Starring Kichcha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, Vikrant Rona is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Arts and co-produced by Alankar Pandian.

The much-anticipated film will be released in 14 languages. Besides the major Indian languages, the film will also be out in foreign languages. The film will hit theatres in 3D on July 28.