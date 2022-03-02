Vikrant Rona: Kichcha Sudeep becomes the first Kannada actor to dub for a film in English

Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona is one of the most-awaited films of 2022. Helmed by Anup Bhandari, the upcoming fantasy action thriller has been making the right noise since its inception. Now, the actor bagged a huge milestone as he became the first actor to dub in English for the film. The makers shared an exciting video of Sudeep as he began dubbing for the film.

The makers of Vikrant Rona shared a video to announce the big and exciting news. Sudeep can be seen dubbing for the film in English on the countdown 1 to 3.

The makers are all set to make a big announcement tomorrow. They shared a virtual map and it shows a perfect guide to the lead-up to the film's theatrical release with the makers having planned each crucial step including teaser, songs and other surprises.

Vikrant Rona starring Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian. The film will hit the screens worldwide on February 24, 2022.

The Sandalwood star completed 26 years in the industry this February. Marking this huge milestone in the actor’s journey, his wife Priya penned a heartfelt note for the star.

