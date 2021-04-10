Vikrant Rona: Kichcha Sudeep teases fans with a new poster; Says a surprise is on the cards

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rana will be released in five languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

We all know by now that Kichcha Sudeep will be next seen in Vikrant Rona and it is one of the most awaited films of Kannada. Amidst huge hype, Kichcha has now teased his fans with a new poster while announcing that a surprise is on the cards. This new announcement has made the fans go gaga anticipating what it would be.

Announcing the news, Kichcha Sudeep shared a poster and wrote, “15th April, 11.10am... Await the surprise...” Directed Anup Bhandari, produced by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath, co-produced by Alankar Pandian and with music by B Ajaneesh Loknath, Vikrant Rona stars Kiccha Sudeepa and the film will be releasing in five languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam and five foreign languages and in over 50 plus countries. Meanwhile, Kiccha Sudeep is also looking forward to the release of Kotigobba 3 and he announced recently that the next season of Kannada Bigg Boss hosted by him will be launched soon.

15th April ,, 11.10am...

Await the surprise ...

— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 10, 2021

The film was launched at a grand event along with a sneak-peak video. The film’s logo was illuminated on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, Dubai. Interestingly, the film was one of the first mega-budget films to have arrived on floors in the early days of the pandemic. During the launch, Kiccha Sudeep’s 2000 ft cut out was placed and he will be the first superstar to do so.

