Vikrant Rona: Kichcha Sudeep teases fans with a new poster; Says a surprise is on the cards
We all know by now that Kichcha Sudeep will be next seen in Vikrant Rona and it is one of the most awaited films of Kannada. Amidst huge hype, Kichcha has now teased his fans with a new poster while announcing that a surprise is on the cards. This new announcement has made the fans go gaga anticipating what it would be.
15th April ,, 11.10am...
Await the surprise ...
#VikrantRonaAnnouncement #VikrantRona @vikrantrona pic.twitter.com/M1gb0eGKr8
— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 10, 2021
The film was launched at a grand event along with a sneak-peak video. The film’s logo was illuminated on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, Dubai. Interestingly, the film was one of the first mega-budget films to have arrived on floors in the early days of the pandemic. During the launch, Kiccha Sudeep’s 2000 ft cut out was placed and he will be the first superstar to do so.