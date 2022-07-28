Vikrant Rona Movie Review: Kiccha Sudeep starrer is an edge-of-seat thriller with amazing visual elements

Title: Vikrant Rona

Cast: Kiccha Sudeep and others

Director: Anup Bhandari

Rating: 3.5/5



Starring Kichha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and others in lead roles, Vikrant Rona hit the screens today. The film is directed by Anup Bhandari.

In a village called Kamarattu, it is believed that there's a brahmarakshas who is said to be killing people. Nobody ever saw him. In night, people don't go into the forest because they believe the rakhas is out there to kill people. On the other side, there's the family of Janardhan Gambhir, the head of the village who is very strict and always seems like he's hiding something. Then comes the new inspector Vikrant Rona (Kiccha Sudeep) to Kamarattu to investigate the death of a former inspector. Now, will Vikrant find out the culprit behind the murder of the inspector and who the brahmarakshas is?

Sudeep is just terrific as Vikrant Rona. His introduction scene will give you goosebumps. Besides acting, his skill for action sequences and stunts are just amazing. He actually took the entire film on his shoulders. Jacqueline's special appearance is a relief from all the thrill the film gives you. Nirup Bhandari, the second hero, is charming enough on screen and has done a good job. Neetha Ashok adds a little bit of glamour to the film.

More than the performances, we need to talk about the technicalities of the film. The visual effects are mind-blowing. The 3D effects promise a visual spectacle. Music and BGM especially take the front seat here. Ajaneesh Loknath's music is the biggest asset to the film. The forest visuals are shown in the best possible way.

The interval bang will blow your mind away and it is one of the best interval scenes that has come in the recent while. Kudos to the team for it. Production qualities are clap worthy and the producer made sure no stone is left unturned

The director has written the story after a lot of research and it is very much visible. He did a great job and it is understood why he took good enough time to make the film.

The horror and thriller elements in this film are one of the best ones that have come in recent times. Vikrant Rona will scare you, make you laugh and bring you to the edge of the seat for sure. If you are going to watch the film, it means you are on a fun roller coaster ride. Do not miss watching it in the theatre.

Meanwhile, check out Pinkvilla's exclusive interview with Kiccha Sudeep on Vikrant Rona and upcoming projects:

