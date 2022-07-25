Live
Vikrant Rona pre-release LIVE Updates: Salman Khan to attend as chief guest for Kiccha Sudeep starrer
Kiccha Sudeep's pan Indian film Vikrant Rona is gearing up for the grand release on July 28. Ahead of that, the makers have decided to host big pre release events in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi. Today, the pre releas Kiccha Sudeep's pan Indian film Vikrant Rona is gearing up for the grand release on July 28. Ahead of that, the makers have decided to host big pre release events in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi. Today, the pre release event in Mumbai is taking place and Salman Khan is attending as chief guest. Along with Kiccha Sudeep as the lead protagonist, Vikrant Rona also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in pivotal roles, along with others. The pan world 3D film will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.
Highlights
July 25, 2022, 04:44 pm IST
Salman Khan attends Vikrant pre release event
Bollywood star Salman Khan, who is presenting the Hindi version of Vikrant Rona, is attending the Vikrant pre release event in Mumbai,
