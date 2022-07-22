Vikrant Rona Promotions: 'Swag se Swagat' for Kiccha Sudeep as he reaches Mumbai in black & white outfit

Kiccha Sudeep is all ready to entertain the fans yet again with his fantasy adventure Vikrant Rona, which will be available in the cinema halls from 28th July this year. As the release is only a couple of days away, the protagonist is using this time to talk about his next. He visited Mumbai today for a fresh round of promotions. The star looked all handsome in a black and white outfit of the day. His unique swagger made him even more charming.

Meanwhile, we informed you earlier that Kiccha Sudeep has once again come into the news because of an exciting fact regarding the flick. It has recently come to our knowledge that the climax scene for Vikrant Rona was shot only after 15 days of planning. Although, when the 7-minute long sequence was shot, it just took Kiccha Sudeep one take to nail it to perfection.

On the other hand, Kiccha Sudeep took to his Twitter handle recently and apologized to the media for canceling a press meet, scheduled to take place in Kochi, Chennai, and Hyderabad. He penned on the micro-blogging site, "Apologies to all my media frnzz frm Chennai,Kochi & Hyderabad, for having canceled the press meet & event. I have Been Unwell. Feeling much better & shall resume travel again. hoping to Reschedule to a sooner date. Looking forward to meeting u all.Love & Regards, Kichcha."

Helmed by Anup Bhandari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok will be seen playing prominent roles in the film. This pan-Word 3D drama is slated to be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.

