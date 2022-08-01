Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep on single screens shutting down: Reviving theatres not in our hand; EXCLUSIVE

Karnataka's single-screen theatres, which were the hearts of the cinema business have been shut down. Approximately 30 theatres in Karnataka, including three in Mysuru city, were permanently shut down and the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the reasons for it. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep says, 'reviving theatres is not in our hand.'

During our exclusive interview, when asked Sudeep about single screens shutting down in Karnataka and what precautions the industry is taking to revive theatres. To this, he replied, "Reviving theatres is totally in the hands of viewers, also who need to come to theatres and not just stick to ott platforms. though ott platforms are very beautiful platforms and I totally agree. But reviving cannot happen with only one-hand clapping. One hand being the film industry (includes directors, writers, actors producers) and there's one big hand which can clap together, are the viewers. Reviving of theatres is not in our hand. People are still making films and there are 60-70 films releasing from each industry every day. But what is happening? People are not coming to the theatres and then suddenly, don't say cinemas are not good. But since OTT is happening, people know in 2-3 weeks it will come there."

He further added saying that 'don't put the responsibility on the industry people' but the audience should come together and decide because we need theatres.

Check out the full interview below:

Apparently, the single-screen theatres were unable to run the shows with 50 per cent occupancy and were suffering major losses. Therefore film exhibitors decided to shut them until the situation is back to normal.

Also Read| Vikrant Rona Day Three box office collection; Biz shows growth on Saturday