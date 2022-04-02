Vikrant Rona Teaser: Kiccha Sudeep looks intimidating as ‘Lord of the Dark’; Film to be out on July 28

The much-awaited teaser of Kiccha Sudeep’s fantasy flick, Vikrant Rona is finally out. The teaser presents the star in and as Vikrant Rona, ‘Lord of the Dark’. With his menacing demeanor, he strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies. The video starts with a bunch of kids trying to figure out an interesting story when they start recalling the protagonist, Vikrant Rona. This glimpse from the movie treats the fans with a grand cinematic experience.

Adding to the thrill, this powerful teaser was unveiled by four superstars, Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, and Simbu in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil. Meanwhile, the makers also announced that the action-adventure thriller will be out in theatres on 28th July 2022.

Check out the teaser below:

Along with Kiccha Sudeep as the lead protagonist, Vikrant Rona also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in pivotal roles, along with others. The pan world 3D film will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.

Everything about this forthcoming venture, from its title launch on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa to its release in more than 50 countries, has increased the excitement for the film among cinephiles.

William David has cranked the camera for the movie, while Ashik Kusugolli has handled the editing. In the meantime, Vikrant Rona will have background score and songs are composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

