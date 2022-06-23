Vikrant Rona Trailer Launch Live Updates: Salman Khan to unveil Hindi trailer of Kichcha Sudeep's film

Vikrant Rona is an upcoming pan-Indian fantasy action-adventure thriller film directed by Anup Bhandari, starring Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. It is one of the most anticipated and awaited films

Vikrant Rona is an upcoming pan-Indian fantasy action-adventure thriller film directed by Anup Bhandari, starring Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. It is one of the most anticipated and awaited films. As the film is gearing up for theatrical release on 28 July 2022, the trailer is being unveiled today at 5:02 PM along with a grand launch event.