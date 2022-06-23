Live
Vikrant Rona Trailer Launch Live Updates: Salman Khan to unveil Hindi trailer of Kichcha Sudeep's film
Vikrant Rona is an upcoming pan-Indian fantasy action-adventure thriller film directed by Anup Bhandari, starring Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. It is one of the most anticipated and awaited films Vikrant Rona is an upcoming pan-Indian fantasy action-adventure thriller film directed by Anup Bhandari, starring Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. It is one of the most anticipated and awaited films. As the film is gearing up for theatrical release on 28 July 2022, the trailer is being unveiled today at 5:02 PM along with a grand launch event.
Highlights
June 23, 2022, 11:13 am IST
Salman Khan & others launch Vikrant Rona trailer
Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Dhanush, and Dulquer Salmaan will launch the trailer of Vikrant in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam respectively at 5 PM today.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!