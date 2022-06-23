Vikrant Rona Trailer OUT: Kichcha Sudeep starrer is high on power-packed visuals, action & thrilling elements

Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez's much awaited trailer from Vikrant Rona is out. The video is visual treat with great visuals, action and thrilling elements. Although the storyline seems to be mystery as Kichcha in the role of an police inspector is on search of devil in a village.

Today, the trailer launch event took place in Mumbai and the lead actors spoke to media and revealed many things including associating with Salman Khan production, pan Indian reach and more.

Along with Kiccha Sudeep as the lead protagonist, Vikrant Rona also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in pivotal roles, along with others.

William David has cranked the camera for the movie, while Ashik Kusugolli has handled the editing. In the meantime, Vikrant Rona will have background score and songs are composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.