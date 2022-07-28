Vikrant Rona Twitter review: Netizens hail Kiccha Sudeep starrer; Call it the best film after RRR and KGF

Another treat by Sandalwood in the form of Kiccha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona has released in the theatres today. Finally, the much-awaited fantasy adventure drama has been put out for its final verdict and the movie buffs also took to social media and posted their opinion about this pan-world flick. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the suspense drama further stars Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao and Vasuki Vaibhav in pivotal roles, along with others.

After catching the first day, the first show of the film, a netizen wrote on Twitter, "Sandalwood is here to stay. #VikrantRona proves it. Best Indian film after #KGF2 and #RRRMovie for a theatrical watch. Brilliant in all technical aspects...Let's discuss negative points after the theatrical run. For now... It's." Another cyber citizen penned on the micro-blogging site, "#VikrantRona one word @KicchaSudeep steal the show ,,,, Nirup excellent,,,, Ravishankar gowda ,, neetha everybody jst wow that it ,,,,, Director is the real hero kudos!!"

Check out the reviews below:

From the initial response, it seems like Vikrant Rona is being appreciated by the fans for its top-notch visuals and captivating background music. B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the tunes for the film, while William David has cranked the lens. Ashik Kusugolli has headed the editing department for the movie.

Vikrant Rona has been financed by Jack Manjunath under his banner Shalini Artss, and Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins has co-produced the film. The venture has been released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin and English.