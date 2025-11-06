Vilaayath Budha Release Date: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense action drama to hit theaters on November 21

Vilaayath Budha, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, is finally gearing up to hit the big screens soon. In an official confirmation, the makers have announced that the movie will release on November 21, 2025.

Prithviraj himself shared the official release update via his social media handles. The GAN actor unveiled the release date poster, featuring an intense look.

See the announcement here:

More about Vilaayath Budha

Vilaayath Budha is an upcoming action drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Directed by debutant Jayan Nambiar, the story revolves around Double Mohanan, a sandalwood smuggler who finds himself at odds with his former school teacher, Bhaskaran Master.

Following a personal tragedy, Bhaskaran comes into possession of a rare sandalwood tree, one that Mohanan intends to steal, not only for its value but also as an act of personal revenge. The clash between the former teacher and his protégé over the tree's ownership forms the crux of the story.

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by GR Indugopan, who has also authored works such as Kallan Bakki Ezhuthumpol, Dutch Bungalowile Pretharahasyam, and Amminippilla Vettu Case, among others.

Alongside Prithviraj, the film features Shammi Thilakan, Priyamvada Krishnan, Anu Mohan, Rajashree, Teejay Arunasalam, Kottayam Ramesh, Dhruvan, and several others in key roles.

The film's music and background score are composed by Jakes Bejoy, while cinematography is jointly handled by Kantara: Chapter 1 fame Arvind S. Kashyap and Renadive. Sreejith Sarang serves as the editor.

Interestingly, the novel was initially set to be adapted by the late director Sachy, which would have marked his third collaboration with Prithviraj after Anarkali and Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming films

Prithviraj was last seen in a pivotal role in Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan, which he also directed. The Salaar actor reprised his role as Zayeed Masood from Lucifer, exploring the character's origin story.

Looking ahead, Rajuettan is currently filming I, Nobody, directed by Rorschach fame Nissam Basheer. He also has the action entertainer Khalifa and Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 lined up in his upcoming projects.

