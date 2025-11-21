Vilaayath Budha Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film misses the mark despite its promising premise

Vilaayath Budha, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, released in theaters on November 21, 2025, i.e., today. Directed by debutant Jayan Nambiar, the action-thriller drama is an adaptation of the novel of the same name.

If you're planning to watch the film in theaters this weekend, here's the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

Vilaayath Budha follows the story of Double Mohanan in the village of Marayur. The man indulges in the smuggling of sandalwood, making him an infamous figure among the villagers and a hero to some others.

In the same village, Bhaskaran Master, a retired schoolteacher, has cultivated a rare, scented sandalwood tree in his compound, which he preserves due to a personal vendetta. However, when Mohanan spots it, he wishes to acquire it and make a profit.

Moreover, his mission to acquire the tree from his former school teacher is not just for profit but also as a means of revenge. The ego clash, and whether Mohanan succeeds in his plans forms the crux of the narrative.

The Good

Vilaayath Budha shows promise with the premise it offers. The movie may not present something entirely novel from a story perspective, but the emotions it conveys certainly resonate with viewers.

The source material, a novel of the same name, presents an interesting and engaging thriller. The film manages to touch on some of these elements, even though it falters in the conclusion. With several interesting characters, the movie had the potential to become something truly impressive.

While the performances are top-notch, especially from Prithviraj and Shammi, the action choreography and raw intensity of the film are also laudable.

Moreover, Jakes Bejoy once again excels with heart-thumping background scores delivered in brilliant style, which elevate the otherwise sluggish narration. Undoubtedly, he remains one of the best musicians in contemporary Malayalam cinema.

Additionally, the cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap of Kantara fame and Renadive deserves special appreciation for capturing the serenity of Marayur.

The Bad

When adapting a novel into a screenplay, many writers fail to execute it effectively, and Vilaayath Budha faces the same issue. The narration is slow, shallow, and dull, causing an initially interesting buildup and premise to collapse like a house of cards built on a rickety bridge.

The movie fails to bring forth the core concept of the ego clash between two men. While Prithviraj himself has successfully delivered such dynamics in previous ventures like Driving License and Ayyappanum Koshiyum, this time the execution does not live up to its potential.

Despite having the right profile to deliver a strong adaptation, the film fails not only from an adaptation standpoint but also from a storytelling perspective, offering little beyond formulaic action tropes.

With an average first half and a sluggish second half, the film would have benefited from a shorter runtime. Additionally, the dialogues are amateurish and seem to stem from a lack of clear effort.

The Performances

Vilaayath Budha features intense performances by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shammi Thilakan. The actors drive the narrative forward, even though the story eventually rests too heavily on their shoulders.

While Prithviraj delivers his best, Shammi steals the show to a great extent with his impeccable character adaptation, often reminding viewers of his father, Thilakan. Actress Priyamvada Krishnan also shows promise as the leading lady.

Watch the trailer for Vilaayath Budha

The Verdict

Vilaayath Budha is an example of what happens when an adaptation does not live up to a reader's imagination. With poor execution and an overstretched timeline, it is a tough watch in theaters. However, if yu enjoy strong performances, it might still be worth a viewing.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

