Vilayath Buddha Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action thriller

The Malayalam action thriller Vilaayath Budha, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, opened in theatres on November 21, 2025, and early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest a promising run ahead. Directed by debutant Jayan Nambiar, the film is adapted from G. R. Indugopan’s novel and brings together a strong cast including Shammi Thilakan, Priyamvada Krishnan, Anu Mohan, and Dhruvan. The project was originally conceptualized by Sachy in 2020, and Nambiar stepped in after Sachy’s passing in June that year.

Here's what the fans are saying

Soon after the first shows, viewers shared their initial thoughts online. Many users said the film is “gripping and visually captivating,” with several highlighting Prithviraj’s intense performance. One viewer mentioned that a Prithviraj Sukumaran film “based on an ego clash is success guaranteed,” reflecting the audience’s confidence in the actor’s command over such roles.

Another social media user noted that the movie felt like “a superbly made, watchable film,” with particular appreciation for its setting in Marayoor’s dense forests and its strong technical work.

Some users also praised the pacing, saying it was “a good action entertainer with zero dull moments.” As more shows rolled out, a few posts called the film “a blockbuster on cards,” indicating that the early buzz may help boost weekend collections. While these comments are not formal reviews, they offer a snapshot of how audiences are responding to the film’s blend of action, conflict, and rural drama.

Vilaayath Budha follows the tense relationship between a teacher and his bandit disciple as they battle over a rare sandalwood tree atop a hill in Marayoor. The movie’s visuals are shaped by the work of cinematographers Arvind S. Kashyap ISC and Renadive, while editor Sreejith Sarang ensures a tight narrative.

Here are some more reactions:

The music by Jakes Bejoy adds to the film’s rugged tone, and the stunts, coordinated by Rajasekhar, Kalai Kingson, Supreme Sundar, and Mahesh Mathew, play a key role in shaping the action sequences.

The film is produced by Sandip Senan and A. V. Anoop, with Rajesh Pinnadan co-writing the screenplay with Indugopan. The technical crew includes production designer Benglan, art director Jithu Sebastian, sound designers Ajayan Adat and Piousmon Sunny, and VFX teams from Black Maria Studio, Accel Media, A 2K24 Company, and Spectre Post Pvt Ltd.

