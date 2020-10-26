Vineeth Sreenivasan has a query about the return of audio cassettes in India; Cricketer Sanju Samson comments

On Vineeth Sreenivasan's Instagram post, what caught everyone's attention was Indian Cricketer Sanju Samson's comment.

Vineeth Sreenivasan recently took to social media and raised a serious question about going old school to listen to music. The musician raised a query about the return of audio cassettes in India and he received a lot of positive feedback on the same. One of the fans wrote on his post, "Personally I'd love to buy and collect them... But I don't think everyone would be ready to buy that since most ppl don't have cassette players or walkmans. Limited editions might work!." However, what caught everyone's attention was Indian Cricketer Sanju Samson's comment on Vineeth Sreenivasan's Instagram post.

Vineeth's post on Instagram read: Wanted to ask this for a while. If we are releasing the audio cassette of the music of our films, would anybody be interested in buy? Does anyone think audio cassettes will come back in India, like how it's coming back in some foreign countries?? Would there be collectors for physical copies like old times? Does anyone still use a walkman or a cassette player to listen to songs?? I know it's a lot of questions...but I am just putting these queries out there to gather opinion.

Indian cricketer and Rajasthan Royals' player Sanju Samson was quick to comment on the musician's Instagram post. He commented, "If you are releasing the cassettes...I'm definitely buying one for me."

Credits :Instagram

