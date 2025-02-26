Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa on OTT: Where to watch Simbu, Trisha’s romantic film as it completes 15 years since release

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, or Ye Maaya Chesave in Telugu, is undoubtedly one of the best romantic dramas to come out in the 2010s. The film, made simultaneously in both languages by Gautham Vasudev Menon, is also considered to be one of the best films in the actors’ filmographies as well. As the films turn 15 years old today, February 26, 2025, here’s where you can watch the film on OTT.

Where to watch Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

As mentioned earlier, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa was made simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, with the latter being called Ye Maaya Chesave. While the Tamil version featured Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, the Telugu version had Naga Chaitanya and a debutant, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While the Telugu version of the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, fans of the Tamil version can catch the film on YouTube as well.

Official trailer and plot of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa follows the story of Karthik, an aspiring filmmaker, who moves in with his family to the bottom floor of a Malayali Christian household. Karthik falls in love with Jessie, the girl who lives on the upper floor of the house Karthik’s family has rented. He tries desperately to get her attention; however, Jessie is always in denial that she likes him.

However, when Jessie’s family finds out about Karthik and decides to get her married, that’s when she realizes that she is actually in love with the latter. She reveals to Karthik that she is ready to elope, but he is busy with a film shoot in Goa.

By the time he returns to Chennai, Jessie has given in to her family’s wishes to be married to a man of their choice. A heartbroken Karthik decides to make a film based on his real life and titles it, Jessie. The film became a blockbuster hit after its release and garnered cult status as well.

Cast and crew of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

While Simbu and Trisha play the lead roles in the Tamil version of the film, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu play the lead in the film’s Telugu version. Apart from them, the film also features VTV Ganesh, Kitty, Babu Antony, Puri Jagannath, and more in crucial roles as well.

The film has been bankrolled by RS Infotainment and Indira Productions, while AR Rahman composed the film’s music. Manoj Paramahamsa cranked the camera for the film and Anthony Gonsalves took care of the film’s editing.