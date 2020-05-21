Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’s Jessie and Karthik or 96’s Jaanu and Ram: Which onscreen breakup hurt you the most?

Take this poll and let us know which was the most heart breaking love story. Jessi and Karthik in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya or Jaanu and Ram in 96.

It goes without saying that not all love stories end up in marriage or forever togetherness. While there are n number of films with such happy endings, few movies like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and 96 with heartbreaking climax scenes have created huge impact on people. The very thought of BGMs of these movies will make us shed a tear or two. Among the most heartbreaking love stories of Kollywood, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and 96 are timeless classics. Take this poll and let us know which one was the hardest breakup of the two.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya has Trisha Krisha Krishnan and STR aka Simbu in the lead roles. AR Rahman has composed music for the film, which was released in 2010. Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya was about the complicated relationship of Karthik and his girlfriend Jessie. Their beautiful love story meets a tragic end after a series of complications. While Jessie movies on to marry someone, Karthik stays single, unable to move on from his past relationship. VTV was remade in Telugu as Ye Maaya Chesave, which had Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya as the lead actors.

As far as 96 is concerned, the film was directed by C Premkumar, and it has Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan as lead actors. 96 is about a couple who were in love and how they separate due to unfortunate circumstances. The film narrates a beautiful relationship of ex-lovers ending on a feel-good note. 96 was remade in Telugu, and it had Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand as the lead actors.

