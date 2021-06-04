  1. Home
Vintage Memory: Kamal Haasan shares PIC with SP Balasubrahmanyam on his birth anniversary; Pens emotional note

SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on September 25, 2020.
On the birth anniversary of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, several celebrities and fans have been sharing their throwback memories with them. Kamal Haasan and SPB shared a special bond and it is well known to everyone who follows Kollywood. During special occasions and talk shows, Kamal has never left out to mention the legendary singer in his speech. From their interesting moments together and the way, they both share their taste in music has always left their fans in awe.

Now, Kamal Haasan has shared a throwback photo with SPB on his birth anniversary and penned a very emotional note. He wrote, “Today is SBP's birthday. A thousand memories run through the mind.” He ended the note with a famous song sung by SPB for Kamal Haasan, “Unakkenna Mele Nindraai” from the film Shimla Special starring Kamal Haasan, Sri Priya and S Ve Shekar in the lead roles.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

Also Read: Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie: Karthik Subbaraj to present K Kiranraj directorial in Tamil

SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on September 25, 2020. He tested positive for COVID 19 weeks before his demise. After battling the disease and recovering from it, he passed away due to health complications. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in the upcoming gangster flick Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film’s shooting started earlier this year. Later it was halted due to the increasing number of positive COVID 19 cases. There are reports that suggest that Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 with Shankar may be shelved as the makers and the director have not come to a conclusion about the production costs.

Credits :Instagram

