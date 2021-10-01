Vintage Memory: Mammootty shares a rare candid photo with Amitabh Bachchan

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has treated us with a rare seen photo of him with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and fans cannot keep calm. One can see, Mammootty is engrossed in a serious conversation with Big B, supposedly clicked at an awards show. Sharing it on Instagram, Mammootty wrote, "In conversation with the real Big B.@amitabhbachchan."

This vintage photo of two superstars in one frame has been clicked by veteran still photographer and documentary filmmaker R Gopalakrishnan. Amitabh Bachchan's friendship with Mammootty, Mohanlal and other South stars has always grabbed everyone's attention. The box-office could explode with their on-screen presence together, considering their collective fanbase. When Indian cinema’s huge stars come together, it is only going to be a blockbuster.

Take a look at the photo below:

When Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment, South celebs like Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Pawan Kalyan, Mohanlal, Rakul Preet Singh, Dhanush, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi among others wished Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery. The kind of support and love between the two industries is truly incredible.

On the work front, Mammootty has wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited film, Bheeshma Parvam. He also has movies like Puzhu and CBI 5 and Bilal in the kitty.

Directed by Amal Neerad and jointly written by Devadath Shaji and Amal Neerad, Bheeshma Parvam is a gangster drama.