Vintage Memory: Vijay Sethupathi looks just like another awkward teenager in this old PIC from school

High school is a crucial time for all of us. Standing at the cusp of adulthood, we look forward to the future adventures of life. On this note, we bring to you a vintage picture shared by Vikram star Vijay Sethupathi.

Back in 2018, the actor dropped a throwback still from his school days. Sharing a photograph from his board years, he captioned the post, "My 10th std group pic". While looking at these awkward teenage faces, it is extremely difficult to pinpoint Vijay Sethupathi from the rest of the class.

Check out the picture below:

Now, talking about his upcoming releases, Vijay Sethupathi is busy with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas at the moment. He will be sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Sanjay Kapoor in the film. The makers are already done with the Mumbai schedule of the thriller and will soon head to Pune to film the rest of the movie. His other projects include Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s forthcoming web series. It will also have Kabir Singh star, Shahid Kapoor, as part of the core cast.

Apart from this, the actor also awaits the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj's action drama Vikram, which has Kamal Haasan as the protagonist. This much-talked-about film is scheduled to be out in theatres on 3 June this year. He further will play the lead along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's romantic drama, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The trio has finished the film's shoot recently. Samantha even shared some lovely pics from the wrap-up party.

