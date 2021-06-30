Vintage pic of Ilaiyaraja & SP Balasubrahmanyam from recording studio brings back memories of an iconic time

Kollywood actor Mano Bala took to his social media space and shared the photo while remembering the good old times.

It is well known to everyone who is a fan of music in South India that legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam share a very special bond. Starting from the beautiful memories which they both have often shared during their concerts to their chemistry while singing, one can understand in a jiffy that they are very close with each other. Now, Kollywood actor and filmmaker Mano Bala took to his Twitter space and shared a vintage photo, where he can be seen along with the duo in a recording studio.

Sharing the photo, the actor has made us remember the good old memories of the legends. Though Ilaiyaraaja was not present at the funeral of SPB due to the pandemic fear, Ilayaraja took part in the mass prayer organized by veteran director Barathiraja a couple of weeks before SPB’s demise. A song composed and sung by Ilaiyaraaja was also played during the funeral procession of SPB as a tribute. Meanwhile, take a look at the photo here:

After SPB’s demise, the maestro posted a photo on his social media space while revealing that he has prayed for a singer’s soul to rest in peace. He also added that he has light a lamp in Tiruvannamalai praying for the singer’s soul. Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday after being treated in a Chennai based private hospital for more than 50 days. His demise sent shock waves across the nation. He was 74.

Credits :Twitter

