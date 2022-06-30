Vintage PIC: Mahesh Babu's wife-former star Namrata Shirodkar's LA memories with Shah Rukh Khan's wife & more

Mahesh Babu as we all know likes to keep himself away from media glare and off social media. However, his wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar is super active on social media. She often keeps treating their fans with beautiful photos from their trips. This time, Namrata has shared some major throwback photos from her LA trip with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and others.

Recalling the vintage memories on Instagram, Namrata captioned, "We all met up on the LA - Mexico cruise liner.. and what a blast it was!!! Friends for a lifetime G, you're missing the other pictures... lucky enough to get my hands on it! Enjoying the memories."

One can see in the photos, Namrata, Sangeeta Bijlani, Gauri Khan, Chunky Panday and others had a gala time in their good old days and these photos are absolutely a treat. A reunion we cannot wait to see again!

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recalling a throwback interview when Namrata Shirodkar opened up about quitting acting only to become Mrs Mahesh Babu. During an interview to DC, Namrata, who is popularly known for her role in Vaastav with Sanjay Dutt, had said, "There was never a burning desire to be a top actress in the first place. I happily gave up my career to marry Mahesh. And luckily, in the 14 years of our marriage, there has never been a single moment of regret or bitterness. People find it hard to believe that we’re so happy together after all these years."

Also Read| First half of 2022: Nayanthara to Kajal Aggarwal, South celebs who entered wedlock & embraced parenthood