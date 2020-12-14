  1. Home
Viraata Parvam First Glimpse: Rana Daggubati's powerful act in this intense teaser will leave you amazed

The first glimpse of Rana Daggubati's Viraata Parvam has been unveiled on the actor's birthday. Check it out.
36930 reads Mumbai Updated: December 14, 2020 11:26 am
rana daggubati,South,Viraata ParvamViraata Parvam First Glimpse: Rana Daggubati's powerful act in this intense teaser will leave you amazed
Rana Daggubati celebrates his 36th birthday today and fans across the country are sending him best wishes on social media. The makers of his upcoming film, Viraata Parvam, also decided to treat Rana's fans with the first glimpse on his birthday. The teaser is out and it is sure to leave you stunned. Rana Daggubati's intense act proves he is set to present another powerful act. Releasing the first teaser, the makers wrote, "Presenting @RanaDaggubati as the fiery Comrade 'Ravanna'." 

Viraata Parvam also stars Priyamani, who is making a comeback in Tollywood after 4 years. Priyamani and Sai Pallavi have left no stone unturned to step into their characters. The actresses got training with ex-top cadre Naxalites. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film is about the Naxalite movement in the 1990s. 

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi and Rana recently resumed the film's shoot and are looking forward to completing it at earliest. 

Check out the first glimpse of Viraata Parvam here: 

Meanwhile, Rana is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Haathi Mere Saathi. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film also features Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in important roles. The music for the film has been composed by Shantanu Moitra. 

