Viraata Parvam First Glimpse: Rana Daggubati's powerful act in this intense teaser will leave you amazed

Rana Daggubati celebrates his 36th birthday today and fans across the country are sending him best wishes on social media. The makers of his upcoming film, Viraata Parvam, also decided to treat Rana's fans with the first glimpse on his birthday. The teaser is out and it is sure to leave you stunned. Rana Daggubati's intense act proves he is set to present another powerful act. Releasing the first teaser, the makers wrote, "Presenting @RanaDaggubati as the fiery Comrade 'Ravanna'."

Viraata Parvam also stars Priyamani, who is making a comeback in Tollywood after 4 years. Priyamani and Sai Pallavi have left no stone unturned to step into their characters. The actresses got training with ex-top cadre Naxalites. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film is about the Naxalite movement in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi and Rana recently resumed the film's shoot and are looking forward to completing it at earliest.

Check out the first glimpse of Viraata Parvam here: