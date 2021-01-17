VIRAL: 69 year old Malayalam actress Rajini Chandy's makeover photos prove age is just a number

Rajini, at 69, has proved that age is just a number and that one does not require anyone's approval to look bold and beautiful.

Rajini Chandy, a 69-year-old Malayalam actor shared a few photos of herself wearing western outfits. The Oru Muthassi Gadha actress' stunning transformation has grabbed everyone's attention. However, the photos have received a mixed reaction on social media. While a lot of fans dropped beautiful comments on her photos, many, equally, gave nasty reactions. She is being criticized for her choice of clothes and her age.

One of the Instagram users commented, "It’s such a beautiful photograph. Cheers to you and you attitude of living life whatever stage of life one is." The stunning veteran star is being lauded for her powerful dressing and there is no denying, she looked gorgeous. Rajini has proved that age is just a number and that one does not require anyone's approval to look bold and beautiful.

In an interview with BBC, Rajini opened up on getting trolled over her makeover and that major negative comments were by women, which left her in shock. "A lot of young men find sexiness in older women disturbing, they don’t want to think of them as an object of desire. But what I found surprising was that most of the negative comments were made by women,” she was quoted as saying in an interview with BBC.

Stranger but, Malayalam superstar Mammootty is also of the same age and recently received a lot of positive comments for dressing up in his stylish outfit and looking young than his age. However, Rajini, on the other hand, attracted negative comments.

Shouldn't moral policing comments stop for the female actresses? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Credits :BBC

