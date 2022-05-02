VIRAL: Anchor asks Vishwak Sen to 'Get Out' during interview; Did the journo make 'personal attacks'?

Telugu actor Vishwak Sen has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor was recently a part of an interview for the film's promotion. However, things went awry after anchor Devi Nagavalli, allegedly, in the channel's studio in Hyderabad, made some personal remarks about the actor. Reportedly, she called him 'Paagal Sen' and 'Depressed person' over a debate about his viral prank video.

The actor decided to raise his voice and speak against the anchor for the same. "You do not have any right to attack me personally. You better mind your tongue and not call me Paagal Sen and Depressed person," said Vishwak Sen.

"I don't know which doctor has certified that I am in a state of depression. Let me know the doctor's phone number. You don't know anything about my personal life. So, don't pass such statements," IndiaGlitz quoted Vishwak Sen saying the same during the interview with the anchor.

After which, Devi Nagavalli shouted at him saying, "Get out."

Check out the video below:

In the other news, as a part of his film Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam's promotions, Vishwak Sen played a prank that went against him. Advocate Arun Kumar filed a complaint against Vishwaksen and the team for disrupting the public on the road in the name of film promotions. The video has reportedly been pulled down from YouTube.

