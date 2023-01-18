VIRAL PHOTO: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha kickstarts dubbing for Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is indeed a bundle of cuteness and her latest viral photo is proof. She is as popular as her superstar father on social media. Arha, who turned 6 recently, has kickstarted dubbing for her debut film, Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Besides being one of the biggest actors, Allu Arjun, as we all know, is a great father too and is always excited to see his kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha excel in everything they do. As a proud father and seeing Arha following his footsteps, the Pushpa star shared a picture of his daughter from the dubbing studio and drew a heart on it. Allu Arha had already been following her father's footsteps of being a stylish star kid and now, she adds another feather to her cap. Her acting debut marks the entry of the fourth generation of the Allu family in Indian cinema. In the Shaakuntalam trailer, Arha can be seen as Prince Bharata riding on a lion and is the highlight of the 2:50 clip.

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, the upcoming film is presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, and Produced by Neelima Guna. Shaakuntalam has music by Mani Sharma and is set to release worldwide on February 17th, 2023, and also in 3D. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla post the release of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun reacted to daughter Arha's acting debut. "I don't know how to react till I watch her on-screen. I have seen the rushes on the monitor, but till you watch the whole film on-screen with the music and dubbing and stuff then I have to see how I feel. But it is cute as of now, definitely, it is very cute to see your child on the screen. I mean, it's cuter to me because she's my own child. But I hope people can relate to that cuteness," said AA. Meanwhile, check out Arha's viral photo below: