Viral PHOTO: Superstar Rajinikanth spotted with his daughter in the US outside a clinic

Last week, photos of the actor surfaced online from the airport, and it was reported that his visit to the US is for a medical check-up.

Last week, photos and videos of Rajinikanth went viral as he was spotted at the Chennai airport while he was on his way to the USA for a medical check up. Now, a photo has surfaced online, which shows Rajinikanth along with his daughter outside a clinic in the US. In order to travel, Rajinikanth acquired a special permission from the central government. Following his health deterioration, he has been visiting the US for regular health check-ups.

It is to be noted that Rajinikanth’s health deteriorated a few months back when he was in Hyderabad shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe. The makers of the Siruthai Siva directorial brough the shooting process to a halt after 4 crew members tested positive for COVID 19. Rajinikanth began shooting for the film Annaatthe in Hyderabad on December 14. Though he tested negative for the virus, Rajinikanth was under self isolation in Hyderabad when his BP levels started fluctuating and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

See the photo here:

The rural drama Annaatthe is directed by Siruthai Siva. It has an ensemble of star cast including Nayanthara, Khushbu, Meena and Keerthy Suresh as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish will be seen playing key roles. Rajinikanth was last seen in the cop drama Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. It is expected that he will join the sets of Annaatthe by Siruthai Siva.

