VIRAL PHOTO: Vijay Deverakonda chops his long tresses; Looks handsome in a new look
Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is currently at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad for the Prime Volleyball League. The actor has managed to grab attention yet again with his new look. After almost 2 years, VD has chopped his long tresses and heavy beard. One can see in the viral photo, he is looking effortlessly handsome in a yellow cap and blue shirt.
Credits: Twitter
