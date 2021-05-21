VIRAL PHOTOS: Rajinikanth meets and spends 2 days at Mohan Babu's house during Annaatthe shoot

Mohan Babu's daughter and actress Lakshmi Manchu penned a long note describing the friendship of these two actors. Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu grew up together as friends.

Superstar Rajinikanth and Collection King Mohan Babu are close friends and we all are aware of it. Recently, Rajinikanth decided to visit Mohan Babu's house in Hyderabad while he was in the city for the shooting of Annaatthe. After wrapping up the shoot, he went to his dear friend Mohan Babu's house in Hyderabad and spend almost 2 days there. They bonded over good old days and also clicked some lovely photos that are going viral on social media now.

He stayed there for two days and spent time with Mohan Babu's family. From there, Rajinikanth then went to Begumpet airport and took a special flight to Chennai back home. Vishnu Manchu shared the photos of Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu and himself together. He captioned Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu as the Original Gangsters. "The OGs. Original Gangsters! @rajinikanth @themohanbabu and then goofy Vishnu Manchu," he wrote on Instagram. These photos are currently going viral on social media.

Mohan Babu's daughter and actress Lakshmi Manchu penned a long note describing the friendship of these two actors. She wrote, "Over the years friendship has a different meaning for me, who we grew up as friends are no longer your friends and sometimes in the most random of places and times you meet people that continue to be your friends. But looking at these two gives me such hope for continued friendship no matter what they've been through. From sharing one by two teas, to spending time in car sheds and coming from super humble backgrounds. Today they are super stars in their own right but still find time to be with each other, talk to each other, support each other, calling each other when they know one of them is going through some tough time. It was so cute when they took off for a walk together because we were all hovering over them and only God knows what they spoke. But I bless this friendship and I hope I can find something pure, deep and connected like uncle and my dad."

