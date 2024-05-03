VIRAL PHOTOS: Unseen BTS looks of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan from sets of Vettaiyan surface

As the shooting of TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan is progressing, it seems that Superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are set to win the hearts of many once again. After sharing some BTS pictures a few months ago, several new unseen photos from the film’s sets have also been unveiled.

The new pictures showcase both the actors in stylish formal outfits, with the superstars captivating everyone’s attention with their looks. While Amitabh Bachchan stood tall, Rajinikanth mesmerized everyone with his stylish looks and charm.

Unseen BTS photos from sets of Vettaiyan ft. Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan

The new pictures from the sets of Vettaiyan add more buzz to the much-awaited flick of Superstar Rajinikanth. According to reports, the film directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel is currently undergoing shoot in Mumbai with the filming expected to last for at least a week.

Moreover, it is also speculated that the Enthiran actor is set to play the role of a Muslim police officer with the film being a thriller based on a real-life event. With the ongoing schedule reported to be the film's final shooting segment, Rajinikanth will mostly move toward the filming of Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Furthermore, Vettaiyan also offers an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and many more in pivotal roles. Although an official date of release is still pending, the film has been announced to hit the big screens in October of this year.

Rajinikanth’s next

After the completion of Vettaiyan, Superstar Rajinikanth will begin work on his 171st film, titled Coolie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film’s title teaser was recently unveiled by the makers with the superstar monologuing his famous line from an 80s movie titled Ranga.

Moreover, the background score used in the teaser was a bit from the actor’s song Vaa Pakkam Vaa. However, the original song’s composer Ilaiyaraaja has recently sent a legal notice to the film’s makers citing copyright issues.

Besides these films, it is also speculated that Rajinikanth will be joining hands with director Nelson for the sequel of their blockbuster movie Jailer, which released in 2023.

