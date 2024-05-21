VIRAL PIC: Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy enjoy lunch at local non-AC hotel, win hearts with their simplicity

Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy were recently spotted enjoying a simple meal together at a local non-AC hotel, away from the glam of stardom. The couple was seen in the simplistic setting in a viral picture that is all over the internet now.

Seeing both Allu Arjun and his wife having lunch in a local hotel, many netizens started to comment on the Pushpa actor’s simplistic nature. Some comments on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) even stirred up how down to earth both the husband and wife were, eating at a simple place as such.

Check out the viral picture: