VIRAL PIC: Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy enjoy lunch at local non-AC hotel, win hearts with their simplicity

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy enjoy a simple meal at a local non-AC hotel in a viral photo. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Updated on May 21, 2024  |  02:54 PM IST |  4.4K
Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy enjoy lunch at local non-AC hotel
Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy enjoy lunch at local non-AC hotel (PC: Dynamo, X)

Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy were recently spotted enjoying a simple meal together at a local non-AC hotel, away from the glam of stardom. The couple was seen in the simplistic setting in a viral picture that is all over the internet now.

Seeing both Allu Arjun and his wife having lunch in a local hotel, many netizens started to comment on the Pushpa actor’s simplistic nature. Some comments on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) even stirred up how down to earth both the husband and wife were, eating at a simple place as such.

Check out the viral picture:


Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: X (Dynamo)
Advertisement

Latest Articles