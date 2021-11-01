This viral PIC of Thala Ajith with his son Aadvik will melt your heart

Thala Ajith with his son Aadvik
The cutest photo of Thala Ajith with his son Aadvik is currently taking the internet by storm. The little one can be seen donning a helmet on his head as he poses with his Superstar dad. Sharing the photo, his publicist Suresh Chandra wrote, "The future riding companion?" As expected, the photo went crazy viral with thousands of fans retweeting it.

Thala Ajith is one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. However, the actor maintains a very lowkey personal life and he also doesn't have any social media accounts. All of his major updates come to his fans with his publicist, Suresh Chandra. Today, unlike usual, he gave a glimpse into Ajith's personal life. He shared a photo of Ajith with his son and it is currently going viral on social media platforms.  

Fans are trending #Kuttythala on Twitter. As Ajith is fondly called as Thala, his son is called Kutty Thala.

Looks like Ajith has wrapped up his bike trip, from Taj Mahal to Wagah Border, the actor travelled across the nation and his pics on superbike went viral on social media. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Thala Ajith is awaiting the release of Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, which is set for Pongal 2022. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu in important roles. The actor will be reuniting with the Valimai team for his next, #Thala61. 

