VIRAL PIC: Vijay Deverakonda runs into Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Vijay Deverakonda recently visited Prayagraj with his mother Madhavi to take a holy dip in the Sangam at Maha Kumbh. He also shared pictures from his spiritual trip on his Instagram handle. What caught the attention of netizens was a photo featuring Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy with his family and loved ones.

The picture has now gone viral across social media platforms. In the photo, Vijay Deverakonda is seen standing near his mother in a casual outfit with a garland around his neck, while Sneha Reddy is dressed in an ethnic ensemble paired with a pink jacket.

Vijay Deverakonda shared photos from his Mahakumbh trip on his social media handles with a sweet caption. He wrote, "The 2025 Kumbhmela - A journey to connect, pay respect to our epic origins and roots. Making memories with my Indian boys. Saying prayers with mummy, dearest. A trip to Kasi with this darling gang."

Vijay Deverakonda recently made waves with the teaser of his upcoming film Kingdom. The teaser was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Jr NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor provided the voice-over in each language.

He is currently shooting for the film in Visakhapatnam. A video from the sets of Kingdom recently surfaced online which featured the actor meeting a sea of fans in broad daylight outside his vanity van with folded hands.

Kingdom is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, known for Jersey. The film is a high-octane action drama set in a war backdrop. It follows the rise of a savior who defends his people. The movie will be released in two parts, each with different timelines. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music. After completing the theatrical run, the film will be available on Netflix.

Are you excited to see Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below.