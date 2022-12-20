Viral PICS: Thalapathy Vijay attends Atlee, Priya's baby shower; Sivakarthikeyan, Ramya bless couple

Popular Tamil director Atlee and his wife Priya announced their pregnancy a few days ago. The couple, who are expecting their first child, hosted a baby shower in Chennai and it was attended by Thalapathy Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan, Ramya Subramanian, and other celebs. A few pics and videos from the baby shower have surfaced on social media and are going viral. Thalapathy Vijay, who shares a very close bond with the director, attended the baby shower of Priya. The actor also brought a special gift for the expecting parents, a painting featuring Atlee and Priya. Clad in sleek formals, he also posed with the couple in bright smiles.

Atlee and Priya twinned in white for their baby shower. While the director opted for an all-white suit, his wife flaunted her pregnancy glow and baby bump in the lehenga. Currently, pics and videos of Vijay with Atlee and Priya have taken the internet by storm. Take a look at Atlee and Priya's baby shower pics and videos



Atlee and Priya's pregnancy announcement A few days ago, Atlee and Priya made their exciting announcement by dropping some lovely pictures of the parents-to-be on Twitter, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love Wit love Atlee & @priyaatlee...Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita." Atlee and Priya dated each other for 8 years before getting married in 2014. The couple has always managed to win hearts with love-dovey posts for each other on social media and has been setting goals for years.

