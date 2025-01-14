VIRAL VIDEO: A boy sets stage on fire with his dance moves on Daavudi song from Devara Part 1; Jr NTR comments
A new viral video featuring a school boy dancing to Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s Daavudi from Devara has taken the internet by storm, with many finding it absolutely adorable. Take a look at the video!
Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's starrer movie Devara: Part 1 was undoubtedly a major hit in 2024, offering a banger list of songs. Recently, a boy went viral after performing an energetic dance to the song Davaudi from the movie during his school event.
As the video gained traction across the internet, the RRR star himself commented on the post. In just a few simple words, Jr NTR called the dance “Absolutely adorable,” creating a heartwarming moment for everyone. Additionally, the film’s music director, Anirudh Ravichander, showed his support by commenting with a few heart emojis.
See the full dance video here:
Check out reactions by Jr NTR and Anirudh Ravichander
The song Daavudi from Jr NTR's starrer Devara: Part 1 was already a chartbuster, creating quite a buzz among the audience. Featuring the Young Tiger Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the track was a massive dance treat but was initially excluded from the film's theatrical release.
After the movie hit theaters, netizens quickly demanded the inclusion of the song, prompting the makers to add it to the theatrical version. The track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was sung by Nakash Aziz and Akasa, with Telugu lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.
Watch the song Daavudi:
The movie Devara: Part 1 marks the first installment of a two-part film franchise created by Koratala Siva. This action-thriller focuses on the life of Devara, a man involved in smuggling activities to provide a livelihood for his village.
However, upon realizing the wrongness of his actions, Devara undergoes a journey of redemption. He not only reforms himself but also prevents others from engaging in similar illegal deeds. This transformation leads to a conflict, ultimately resulting in Devara becoming a ghostly figure who hunts down wrongdoers from the shadows.
