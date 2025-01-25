VIRAL VIDEO: Ajith Kumar enjoys heartfelt tribute by fan who croons song from movie Kandukondain Kandukondain in Dubai

Ajith Kumar was recently seen in a video that has gone viral on the internet alongside a fan in Dubai. The video showcased the superstar with a fan, who sang a song for him from the movie Kandukondain Kandukondain.

The actor, dressed in his dapper white look, humbly stood by his fan as the man sang his heart out for his idol. After he had concluded the same, Ajith gave the man a heartfelt hug. Well, not just that; as they were departing, the actor shook his hand and asked his name.

To the superstar’s delight, the man's name was Ajith as well, making the real AK chuckle with joy.

See the video feat. Ajith Kumar here:

The song Ajith Kumar’s fan sang for him was from the movie Kandukondain Kandukondain, directed by Rajiv Menon. The song with the same title as the movie actually had the movie’s co-leads Abbas and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan romancing in it.

The movie, which was released in 2000, was a musical romantic drama, an adaptation of Jane Austen's 1811 novel Sense and Sensibility. It featured Mammootty and Ajith Kumar in the lead roles, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Tabu playing the female leads. Moreover, the melodious track was composed by AR Rahman, with singers Hariharan and Mahalakshmi Iyer crooning for it.

Check out the song here:

Meanwhile, after his tremendous win at the Dubai race, Ajith Kumar is set to storm into the theaters on February 6, 2025, with his movie Vidaamuyarchi. The film directed by Magizh Thirumeni is an action thriller featuring a husband and wife going through a rough marriage.

Amidst their attempts to salvage the same, the wife gets kidnapped, with the husband setting out on a violence-filled spree to find her and be reunited. With AK in the lead, the movie has Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and more in key roles.

Furthermore, Ajith will also be releasing his film Good Bad Ugly on April 10, 2025.

