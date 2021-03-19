VIRAL VIDEO: Ajith spotted travelling in an auto; Fans call him 'man of simplicity'

There is nothing Thala Ajith can't do. Recently, he left everyone stunned by also going on a cycle ride from Chennai to Kolkata.

Ajith Kumar, known as Thala Ajith by fans, made his acting debut in 1992. In a few years of his career in the industry, Ajith became box office king of Kollywood. Today, he is one of the highest-paid actors with the largest Tamil fan base down South and even in the Hindi audience. Having no Godfather, Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest actors in the Kollywood film industry and is simplicity and honesty towards fans through cinema is only driving him to new heights. The latest viral video of the Viswasam actor is proof. The actor was recently spotted taking an auto and the same has been recorded by a fan. The actor ditched his expensive car and decided to travel in an auto.

The video is going viral on social media and fans are calling him 'man of simplicity. The Vaali actor is being showered with loved and wishes on Twitter for his simplicity and humble nature. There is nothing Thala Ajith can't do. Recently, he left everyone stunned by taking a cycle ride from Chennai to Kolkata. His love and passion for the bike and car racing is no secret. He also won a gold medal in 10-metre rifle competition, another big achievement of his career.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Also Read: VIDEO: Ajith wins Gold medal in 10 metre in rifle competition and fans take social media by storm

On the work front, Ajith will be seen in Valimai, the action thriller film is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. The film features Ajith Kumar in the lead role along with and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the supporting cast.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×