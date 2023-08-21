Viral video: Crowd creates ruckus during the live performance at AR Rahman's concert in Coimbatore

Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman often organizes concerts all over the globe. On Sunday, the music composer's concert was held in Coimbatore and a large number of people booked their tickets to witness the magical performances live. However, what came as shocking was audiences were abruptly disturbed after a huge crowd barged into the concert with no tickets or permission. The videos from the concert are going viral.

While the concert was going on, a large group entered the premises. They entered the concert without any notice, barged inside, and created a ruckus while AR Rahman and his team were performing live, and the audience who had bought the tickets were enjoying themselves. A viral video shows people running and breaking a few chairs in the concert.

Several netizens also took to Twitter and bashed AR Rahman and his team for poor organization. It is reported that there was no proper management and even chairs available for people who bought tickets worth Rs 5000 to watch the concert live.

A user wrote shared a video from the concert and wrote, "Poorly organized, bad crowd control. No chairs for 5000 tkts. Ppl crashing into the 5k enclosureVanakkam Coimbatore!"

AR Rahman's concert criticized for poor management as crowd creates ruckus

Advertisement

AR Rahman's concert got canceled last week

Well, this is not the first time, earlier, AR Rahman's concert got canceled, at the last minute. It was a few days ago. Unfortunately, the aforesaid concert did not take place due to bad weather conditions. The Academy Award-winning music composer took to his Twitter handle and shared the sad news with his fans.

AR Rahman is the highest-paid singer in India and is also known as a top musician in the film industry. The songs of his recent release Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, have proven to be a clear winner. This, along with the songs of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, proves the versatility of Rahman as he commands and composes songs for a variety of scripts.

ALSO READ: Organisers play Oo Antava on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's entry in New York and you cannot miss her reaction