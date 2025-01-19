VIRAL VIDEO: Fans misbehave with Sankranthiki Vasthunam child artist Bulli Raju while taking selfies; see what happens next

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, is performing well at the box office following its release on January 14. While the movie has been receiving attention, its child artist Bulli Raju has also gained popularity for his notable on-screen presence. However, recent events have sparked controversy as fans misbehaved with him while trying to take selfies after the film’s success.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. In the clip, Bulli Raju can be seen politely agreeing to click photos with his fans. However, as they grab him and insist on more selfies while he tries to leave, the child artist visibly appears uncomfortable. Despite the situation, he continues to pose for pictures with his fans.

The star cast of Sankranthiki Vasthunam recently celebrated the success of their film along with Mahesh Babu. In some viral photos, the SSMB29 actor was seen enjoying the party with Venkatesh Daggubati and others in high spirits. Mahesh Babu was spotted wearing a red cap, seemingly trying to hide his look from the upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial.

The celebration also saw Mahesh's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, joining the festivities and making it a special occasion for the entire team. Sharing the photos, the makers wrote, "A blockbuster reunion of CHINNODU - PEDDODU! From appreciating to celebrating #BlockbusterSankranthikiVasthunam together. Candid moments of Superstar Mahesh Babu with the team of #SankranthikiVasthunam from the success party."

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is an action-comedy film which follows the story of a former IPS officer who is now living a peaceful life with his wife. However, when a high-profile kidnapping case arises, his former girlfriend, now an investigating officer, approaches him for help. As the two collaborate to solve the case, the officer’s wife, skeptical about her husband's loyalty, decides to join them on the mission.

Alongside Venkatesh Daggubati, the film features Aishwarya Rajesh as his wife and Meenakshi Chaudhary as his former girlfriend. The movie also boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Srinivasa Reddy, Upendra Limaye, Naresh, and others.

