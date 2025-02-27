VIRAL VIDEO: Mahesh Babu appears ferocious like a lion in a papped gym video with his SSMB29 look

Superstar Mahesh Babu is actively involved in the production of his movie SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. While the actor has been spotted sporting a bearded look on multiple occasions, he was recently seen in a never-before-seen avatar for the upcoming magnum opus.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Mahesh Babu looks as fierce as a lion, accentuated by his long hair and thick beard. The actor exudes a heroic aura as he sweats it out in the gym.

Check out the viral video here:

On several occasions, Mahesh Babu has been seen sporting his thick-beard look for his next film, often paired with a baseball cap. However, his latest appearance showcases a whole new style, which is bound to leave his fans thrilled.

Regarding the movie, SSMB29 also referred to as SSRMB, is an upcoming film directed by SS Rajamouli and is touted to be a jungle adventure flick. The movie is being made on a staggering budget of Rs 900–1000 crores, making it one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema.

The film is reportedly planned as a two-part venture, with shooting expected to continue until 2026. The first installment is anticipated to be released in 2027, while the second part may arrive in 2029.

As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, the upcoming magnum opus features Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead. The actress is set to return to Indian cinema after a long hiatus and is said to be playing a challenging role.

While speculation suggests that the film’s production is in full swing, the makers have yet to make a formal announcement, and the complete cast list is still awaited.

On Mahesh Babu’s work front, the actor was last seen in the 2024 film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The action drama featured an ensemble cast, including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, and many more.