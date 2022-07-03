VIRAL VIDEO: Naresh's wife Ramya Raghupathi tries to attack him & Pavithra Lokesh with slipper at a hotel

Half-brother of superstar Mahesh Babu, Naresh is reportedly married to Kannada actress Pavithra Lokesh. However, Naresh denied the reports stating he is being defamed by his wife Ramya Raghupathi for sending divorce notice. Amidst the controversy, a video of Ramya attacking Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh with her slipper at a hotel in Mysore has surfaced on social media.

Amidst the ongoing rift between actor Naresh and his wife Ramya Raghupathi, one can see the fight between them has taken an ugly turn today. Apparently, when Naresh and Pavithra were exiting the hotel, Ramya tried to attack the Telugu actor after she caught them red-handed. Police personnel and onlookers tried to stop Ramya while Naresh was heading towards the elevator.

Check out the video below:

According to media reports, Naresh, who earlier got separated from his three wives legally has been living with Pavithra Lokesh since a very long time at his residence in Hyderabad.

Naresh has remained tipped-lipped about his alleged live-in relationship or as some reports state, his marriage with the Kannada actress. Married thrice, Naresh has three sons from his marriages in the past.

Naresh is the son of actress Vijaya Nirmala and her first husband, Krishna Murthy.

On a related note, Pavithra Lokesh played the role of Mahesh Babu's mother in his last film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film had Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role.