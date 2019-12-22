VIRAL VIDEO: Salman Khan imitates Thala Ajith as he talks about Tamil star's best film Vaali

During a recent round of promotions for his recently released film, Dabangg 3, Salman Khan was asked about Thala Ajith. As soon as Salman Khan was shown a picture of Ajith Kumar, he imitated the Tamil superstar.

Thala Ajith is the Tamil star who has the second-largest fan base after Rajinikanth. The actor has won millions of hearts with his strong on-screen presence, dashing looks and physique. Well, even Bollywood superstar can't stop praising about Ajith Kumar. During a recent round of promotions for his recently released film, Dabangg 3, Salman Khan was asked about Thala Ajith. As soon as Salman Khan was shown a picture of Ajith, he imitated the Tamil superstar and said, 'Vaali' is his best film ever. Vaali, released in 1999 was directed by S. J. Surya. The film became a huge commercial success down South.

Salman Khan recently met actor Sivakarthikeyan as well in Chennai. While Salman was promoting his film Dabangg 3, Sivakarthikeyan was busy with the promotions of Hero. The duo wished each other the best for the success of their respective films. Taking to Twitter, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "One of the most memorable meeting...wit the super Hero @BeingSalmanKhan sir.. Thanks for ur time and for the support sir.. waiting to see u in #Dabangg3Tamil and sure it wil be big hit sir."

[Exclusive] Anchor Archana : THALA AJITH Bollywood King Salman : Tok..Tok.. #Vaali - Best Movie! #Valimai | #Dabangg3 pic.twitter.com/UrHG6q0CnV — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) December 21, 2019

Talking about Dabangg 3, the third instalment of the hit series is directed by Prabhudheva. The film, which released on Friday stars Salman Khan, , and Kichcha Sudeep in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan's superhero film titled Hero released on Friday and it opened to a positive response by the audience and critics alike.

