VIRAL VIDEO: Salman Khan imitates Thala Ajith as he talks about Tamil star's best film Vaali
Thala Ajith is the Tamil star who has the second-largest fan base after Rajinikanth. The actor has won millions of hearts with his strong on-screen presence, dashing looks and physique. Well, even Bollywood superstar Salman Khan can't stop praising about Ajith Kumar. During a recent round of promotions for his recently released film, Dabangg 3, Salman Khan was asked about Thala Ajith. As soon as Salman Khan was shown a picture of Ajith, he imitated the Tamil superstar and said, 'Vaali' is his best film ever. Vaali, released in 1999 was directed by S. J. Surya. The film became a huge commercial success down South.
[Exclusive]
Anchor Archana : THALA AJITH
Bollywood King Salman : Tok..Tok.. #Vaali - Best Movie! #Valimai | #Dabangg3 pic.twitter.com/UrHG6q0CnV
— AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) December 21, 2019
#SKMeetsSK
Both our heroes @BeingSalmanKhan & @Siva_Kartikeyan wish each other for the success of #Dabangg3Tamil & #Hero @PDdancing @Psmithran @sonakshisinha @KicchaSudeep @akarjunofficial @AbhayDeol @kalyanipriyan @thisisysr @SKFilmsOfficial @gobeatroute pic.twitter.com/3d1uILCmKr
— KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) December 17, 2019
Talking about Dabangg 3, the third instalment of the hit series is directed by Prabhudheva. The film, which released on Friday stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kichcha Sudeep in the lead roles.
On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan's superhero film titled Hero released on Friday and it opened to a positive response by the audience and critics alike.
