VIRAL VIDEO: Thalapathy Vijay spotted at Chennai airport; Is the actor heading for new schedule of Beast?

Thalapathy Vijay spotted at an airport and fans anticipate that he is heading off to Kerala for the second shooting schedule of Beast. Video of Vijay from the airport is currently going viral on social mediia.

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most influential and popular stars of Indian cinema. Though the actor predominantly works in Tamil cinema, he has a huge fan following all over the world. Vijay's every move goes viral in seconds, be it about movies, personal life, photos, politics, or social activities.

After scoring a massive success with Master, Thalapathy Vijay is pumped up for his next movie titled Beast. The first and second look posters received a massive response from the audience and celebs alike. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for the film at various locations. According to latest reports, Thalapathy Vijay is heading to Kerala for the shoot of the second schedule of Beast. He was spotted at the airport and the video has surfaced on Twitter. Fans are sharing the video on social media platforms and it is currently going viral. Check out the viral video:

Recently, Pooja Hegde, the leading lady of the film, also shared a photo of herself from the dance rehearsals. Seems like both the lead actors, Vijay and Pooja, are preparing for the same song that would be filled with massy beats and cool moves.

Beast is an action thriller written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The two looks, which were recently released, showed Vijay all powerful and handsome with guns. The first schedule of Vijay's Beast was shot in Georgia for about twenty days. The second schedule of the film will begin sometime in the next few days. Beast will mark the debut of Pooja Hegde in the Tamil film industry. Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, and Aparna Das will be seen in supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director. Beast is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. Vijay also has an untitled Pan-Indian venture with the director Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.

